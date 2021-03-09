Spring Tails at Helen Woodward Animal Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center is inviting people to hop on over to Spring Tails.

This festive event includes hands-on animal encounters with several springtime species, a discovery walk to unravel a puzzle for a treat and a craft for you to create and keep.

For safety purposes, Helen Woodward Animal Center is limiting the number of people attending this event at one time.

Registration is for a 1-hour time slot with a group of up to six people, which must arrive together. Your group will be led through the activities by a member of our spring staff for the 60-minute duration of the time slot you register for.

When you complete the online registration, you only need to purchase 1 ticket, and that covers your entire group of up to 6 people.

For Schools and Groups:

Private groups can book your own personal Spring Tails program by appointment weekdays March–May. To schedule, please call us at 858-756-4117 ext. 318 or email us at education@animalcenter.org.