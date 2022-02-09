Spring Valley illustrator celebrates Black History Month with New York Times Best Seller

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One local illustrator’s work is being recognized nation-wide.

Spring Valley resident Reggie Brown is the illustrator for a new book entitled “Who Are Your People?” written by Bakari Sellers.

Released on Jan. 11 this year, within weeks the book hit #4 on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

Brown joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the book, his work, and how he got where he is today.

See more of Brown’s work here.

Purchase the book here.