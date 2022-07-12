`Squid Game’ makes history, but `Succession’ leads Emmy nominations with 25

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CNS) – Netflix’s South Korean survival drama “Squid Game” made history Tuesday as the first non-English-language series to be nominated for outstanding drama series, but HBO’s “Succession” led the way with 25 overall nominations for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Both shows were nominated in the best drama series category, along with “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Stranger Things” and “Yellowjackets.”

“Squid Game” also earned a best drama series actor nomination for Lee Jung-jae, while “Succession’s” Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong also landed in the category. They’ll compete with Jason Bateman of “Ozark,” Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul” and Adam Scott for “Severance.”

For drama actress, nominations went to Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for “Killing Eve,” Laura Linney for “Ozark,” Reese Witherspoon for “The Morning Show” and Zendaya for “Euphoria.”

Nominated for best comedy series were “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Ted Lasso” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Martin Short and Steve Martin were both nominated for best comedy actor for “Only Murders in the Building,” along with Jason Sudeikis of “Ted Lasso,” Donald Glover for “Atlanta,” Bill Hader for “Barry” and Nicholas Hoult for “The Great.”

Hoult’s co-star in “The Great,” Elle Fanning, was nominated for best comedy series actress, along with Jean Smart for “Hacks,” Issa Rae for “Insecure,” Kaley Cuoco for “The Flight Attendant,” Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary” and Rachel Brosnahan for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Nominations for best limited or anthology series went to “Dopesick,” “The Dropout,” “Inventing Anna,” “Pam & Tommy” and “The White Lotus.”

Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove announced the nominations during a virtual ceremony Tuesday morning, joined by Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

Fumero was a cast member of the 2013-20 Fox-NBC comedy “Brooklyn Nine- Nine” and will co-star in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Blockbuster,” in which Smoove has a recurring role. Smoove is best known for his portrayal of Larry David’s friend Leon Black on the HBO comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 12 at L.A. Live.

The bulk of the 118 awards will be presented at the Creative Arts Emmys Sept 3-4, also at L.A. Live. Those awards are mainly in technical categories, such as picture editing, costuming, hairstyling, makeup and sound, but also include awards for guest acting.