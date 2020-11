St. Katherine Drexel Academy modifies annual Jog-A-Thon amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – St. Katherine Drexel Academy did not let the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of their annual Jog-A-Thon.

The school’s annual event was modified to abide by new safety regulations. This year, the students walked in groups around their school, while wearing masks.

All donations were made online, so people did not have to handle cash.