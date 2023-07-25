St. Madeline Sophie’s Center displays art at Bread & Cie in Hillcrest

Sophie’s Gallery, operated by St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, is showcasing the “Skate of Mind State of Mind” art collection at Bread & Cie (350 University Avenue) until August 10th.

Skate of Mind State of Mind is a collection of hand-painted skateboards by artists from SMSC. The artists explored themes of independence, self-advocacy, and self-determination while creating personal stories through landscapes on their skateboards.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their students take a variety of classes, from culinary to horticulture and of course, visual arts.