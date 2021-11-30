‘St. Nick’s Kicks Shoes Giveaway’ collects 13,000 shoes for San Diego families in need

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Many families are going through difficult times due to the pandemic — and the holidays can be even tougher.

Despite the hardships, many San Diegans are feeling the Christmas spirit of generosity.

The Youth Philanthropy Council is putting on the “St. Nick’s Kicks Shoes Giveaway,” which takes place this weekend to help San Diego’s struggling families.

The shoe giveaway event will happen on Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Toyota of El Cajon, located at 965 Amele Ave.

The event is contactless and drive thru, allowing folks to pick up a free pair of new shoes without event getting out of the car.

