St. Patty’s Day party returns to Ocean Beach this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – St. Patrick’s Day approaches and Ocean Beach is gearing up for another St. Patty’s Day Parade.

The parade will feature giveaways, music, and of course beer.

Cow-owner and lead organizer of the St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party Heather Hudson joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the event.