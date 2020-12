St. Paul’s McColl Health Center among the first to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

BANKERS HILL (KUSI) – Seniors in long-term health facilities continue to be vaccinated, along with the workers and staff who care for them.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was at St. Paul’s McColl Health Center in Bankers Hill, one of the first places to host a CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination clinic.