St. Paul’s Senior Services newly elected leadership is advocating seniors across California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ellen Schmeding, newly elected Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of St. Paul’s Senior Services’, is advocating for our local seniors as well as all seniors across the state.

1 out of 6 elders is a victim of some time of abuse. They have a goal of addressing Equity & Inclusion, not isolation.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Ellen Schmeding about her plans to help seniors across the state, under her new state leadership position.