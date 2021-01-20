St. Paul’s Senior Services’ on getting seniors vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – St. Paul’s Senior Services is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the month for their senior residents, along with essential workers, including doctors, nurses, and support team members.

St. Paul’s Senior Services employs almost 700 people, including nursing, facilities, social workers, administrative, dietary, housekeeping, among others, while St. Paul’s cares for more than 1,200 seniors throughout their four locations.

Their goal is to have all their residents vaccinated soon.

St. Paul’s Senior Services’ CEO Cheryl Wilson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss getting seniors vaccinated & how implementation is going.