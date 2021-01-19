Stabbing suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing his 20-year- old wife was arrested Tuesday morning following a seven-hour standoff at an Oceanside apartment, police said.

The man was spotted at about 5:30 p.m. Monday dragging a woman outside the Mission Hills Apartments on Rancho Del Oro Drive, north of San Ramon Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and deployed flash-bang grenades at about 10 p.m., the station reported.

Meanwhile, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds to her neck and arms, Oceanside police Sgt. Josh Morris said, adding that her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Shortly before 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, SWAT officers entered the apartment and took the suspect into custody, Morris said.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Vixiano Chestertal, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, according to jail records.