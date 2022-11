Stan Caplan plans assistance for small businesses if elected

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election Day is approaching and Nov. 8 is sure to have San Diego politicians at the edge of their seats until ballots are counted. More than one race has been labeled a toss up in districts where Blue has been the color of choice for years.

Stan Caplan is a candidate running against Sara Jacobs for the 51st Congressional District.

He plans on reducing gas prices, easing inflation, and helping small businesses.