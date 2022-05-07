Stan Caplan throws his hat into the ring for California’s 51st Congressional District





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stan Caplan is one candidate vying for the role of representative of the newly-drawn 51st Congressional District.

Caplan has 36 years of experience as a small business owner of a financial company.

He has devoted himself to fighting to protect the Constitutional rights of those within the 51st Congressional District.

If elected, Caplan plans to reduce inflation, lower taxes, grow the economy, and help small businesses compete.

He is running against incumbent Democrat Sara Jacobs and José Cortes of the Peace and Freedom Party for the role.

Caplan joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his campaign further.