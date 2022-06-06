Stan Caplin plans on reducing gas prices and easing inflation if elected for 51st Congressional District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We are a day away from the June 7th primary elections and Stan Caplin is a candidate running for the 51st Congressional District.

Caplin is running agaisnt Sara Jacobs and Jose Cortez from the Peace and Freedom party.

He plans on reducing gas prices, easing inflation, and helping small businesses.

KUSI’s Jason Austell talked with Caplin on “Good Morning San Diego” about his campaign.