Stanford reinstates 11 sports programs affecting several local kids

July 8th, 2020 is when Stanford University claimed fiscal concerns as the reason why they were cutting 11 varsity athletic programs on their campus.

The kids affected kept on fighting, and on May 18, 2021, the sports were reinstated sending those who were previously unsure of their athletic future into sheer joy.

Two of those affected, Poway High Alum Jason Miranda, and Rancho Bernardo Alum Jaden Abas…both of them are on the wrestling team at Stanford, and both of them, ecstatic to have their team back.