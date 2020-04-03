STAR/Pal adjusting to online programs during COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The non-profit organization STAR/PAL has been impacted by the state of emergency and COVID-19.

The pandemic halted onsite programming concurrent with the school district closures and postponed our major fundraiser event.

STAR/PAL said it is turning to virtual programming/mentoring for a few hours a week officers will be back committed to programming.



The organization said they have set up with schools to teach their regularly scheduled programs in their ‘online’ classrooms, and also hosting virtual programs in the evening.



This gives students a chance to see their mentors faces and build consistency which is especially important because they have the ability to make emergency help (police) feel accessible.

For more information visit starpal.org