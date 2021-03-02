STAR/PAL kicks off sprint triathlon fundraiser

The 11th annual STAR/PAL’s Tri-N-Harder-4-Kids Indoor Sprint Triathlon kicked off Tuesday morning at the Westgate Hotel downtown. Councilmember Chris Cate and his staff participating in the event in order to bring awareness to STAR/PAL and the work they do in with youth in the community. San Diego Police Chief Nisleit was also on hand to encourage the public to join in and participate virtually or to donate to STAR/PAL.

STAR/PAL is a nonprofit organization that brings San Diego youth and law enforcement together to help youth rise above challenges and meet their goals while creating better relationships for the greater community. The triathlon taking place virtually this year. The community can sign up to participate all month long.

The Star Pal Tri-N-Harder for Kids Triathlon Fundraiser kicking off this morning at the Westgate Hotel @chrisjcate @SanDiegoPD @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/n3yC0qql7i — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) March 2, 2021