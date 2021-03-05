Star/Pal launches reading program to cultivate relationships with youth and law enforcement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – STARPAL is a nonprofit that builds meaningful relationships between law enforcement and youth through engaging programs and open dialogue.

Many youth in San Diego live in areas with greater rates of poverty and crime, and through frequent and often negative interactions with police, any trust between community and law enforcement has been eroded.

STARPAL creates programs and activities that allow cops and kids to develop relationships in noneforcement settings, focused on providing support and resources to the youth.

The new program, “Story time with an Officer,” brings law enforcement officers to the classroom to read a book and host a question and answer session with elementary school students, providing an opportunity for youth to interact and have a discussion with officers in a non-enforcement setting.

STARPAL Executive Director Claire Lebeau and San Diego Police Officer Kalena Tutt discussed the new program with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.