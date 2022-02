Star/Pal packs food to distribute to those in need





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Star/Pal’s Food Distribution to see all prep and packing going on for their next huge distribution.

Hanging at @STAR_PAL this morning as they pack food to distribute to those in need. @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/qxMQaHOsmq — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) February 8, 2022