STAR/PAL receives FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – STAR/PAL is a local San Diego organization with the mission of bringing youth and law enforcement together.

This upcoming weekend they are being honored for their efforts with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award.

CEO of STAR/PAL Claire Lebeau joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about STAR/PAL’s mission and the significance of this award.