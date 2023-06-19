Starbucks in Hillcrest permanently closing due to ongoing homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing homeless crisis in San Diego is the reason the Hillcrest Starbucks is closing its doors for good on June 29th.

The Starbucks location located on Fifth and Robinson opened in 1994 as one of the first San Diego locations for the company.

According to Starbucks executives, the reason for the closure is an inability to create a safe and welcoming environment for employees and customers at this time. It is believed employees have been put in frequent, uncomfortable positions with regard to the city’s growing homeless population, which has reached all-time highs since Mayor Todd Gloria took office.

There have also been many reported incidents of theft and violent taking place at this particular location.

Supervisor Jim Desmond says this is happening all over San Diego County, even in more remote areas like Fallbrook.

Desmond applauded City Council for passing the Unsafe Camping Ordinance, but insisted it’s only the first step in preventing San Diego from becoming the next San Francisco.