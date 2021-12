Starlight Circle in Santee lights up the whole neighborhood





SANTEE (KUSI) – It’s officially December, which means it’s time for holiday decorations!

A neighborhood in Santee has become a local favorite for their over-the-top light displays and holiday cheer — Starlight Circle.

KUSI welcomed the newest member of the team, Jenny Milkowski, who was live at Starlight Circle checking out all of the festive setup.