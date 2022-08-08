Stars of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Jon Heder & Jon Gries join Good Morning San Diego





The beloved indie classic Napoleon Dynamite was made 18 years ago. Since then much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly, the dialogue makes Napoleon Dynamite one of the most quoted movies of our time. It makes us laugh – and laugh hard – over and over again. This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

KUSI’S Jason Austell was joined by Jon Heder and Jon Gries to talk about the film and an event happening in Escondido!