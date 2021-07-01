Starting July 1, California’s price of gas will go up an overall 51.1 cents per gallon.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – You might want to fill up your gas tank fast.

Starting July 1, gas prices will go up for everyone in California to an overall 51.1 cents per gallon.

This makes the total state taxes and charges on gas the highest in the nation.

Haney Hong, President and CEO of San Diego County Taxpayers Association, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss this rise in gas taxes.

Hong described that Californians keep paying more gas taxes every July, but they are not getting a return through well-maintained roads.

Californians have Senate Bill 1 to blame, which became law in 2017 and gradually raises the fuel excise tax each year with the aim of helping to fund road and bridge repairs.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in San Diego is $4.26.

The upcoming Fourth of July weekend isn’t helping either as it adds more demand at the pump, though some San Diegans are electing to keep the gas in the tank and stay home.

But maybe this doesn’t have to last forever though, as petroleum analysts are anticipating gas prices to drop by fall.