Starting off 2022 with decades-high inflation does not bode well for the new year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Sully, On The Air co-host, about going into the new year after dealing with high inflation in 2021.

Prices have climbed so high it will take some time for them to come back down to earth.

In other words, the uncomfortable inflation numbers of 2021 will likely stay with us well into the New Year.

Reasoning for inflation remaining high is because of supply chain issues, high cost of commodity prices, and rising prices of rent especially in California. Sully goes into more detail about these issues in the interview above.