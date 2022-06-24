State and local officials call for water conservation during extreme drought





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saving water is front of mind for San Diego and Sacramento leaders and while San Diego has put in decades of hard work in regards to water-saving measures it doesn’t mean we are exempt from doing our part to save water.

A large group is coming together on Thursday, highlighting the great conservation work that’s already been done in our area and how it make us less impacted by severe drought conditions.

While those efforts are worth brining a sense of pride and optimism, it doesn’t exempt us from the need to be water-wise and do our part.

Water levels remain solid in San Diego thanks to local reservoir storage efforts, desalination, and water recycling.

Locals in San Diego are being asked to take common sense steps to decrease their water usage during this drought.

no at-home car washes

lawns can only be watered three days a week before 10 am or after 6 pm

hoses need a shut-off nozzle

There is no guarantee of knowing when this drought will end which makes it even more important that we take the critical steps and be proactive.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard has more on the story.