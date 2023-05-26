State Assembly passes nine minor fentanyl bills, Reps. call for more

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On May 25, California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallgher (Yuba City) praised Republicans, victim’s families and law enforcement for the passage of nine bills in the State Assembly meant to fight the fentanyl crisis.

The Assembly unanimously passed the following bills:

AB 19 – Requires schools to keep Narcan available on campus

AB 33 – Creates a Fentanyl Addiction and Overdose Prevention Task Force

AB 461 – Makes fentanyl test strips available on college campuses

AB 474 – Fosters cooperation between the State Threat Assessment Center and local law enforcement for fentanyl enforcement

AB 701 – Creates a sentencing enhancement for possessing enough fentanyl to kill at least half a million people

AB 889 – Ensures parents are taught about the dangers of fentanyl

AB 890 – Creates a fentanyl-specific probation class for those convicted of fentanyl crimes

AB 915 – Teaches students to recognize overdoses and how to use Narcan

AB 1060 – Requires insurers to cover the cost of Narcan

Assemblyman Gallagher joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the passage of these bills.