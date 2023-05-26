State Assembly passes nine minor fentanyl bills, Reps. call for more
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On May 25, California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallgher (Yuba City) praised Republicans, victim’s families and law enforcement for the passage of nine bills in the State Assembly meant to fight the fentanyl crisis.
The Assembly unanimously passed the following bills:
- AB 19 – Requires schools to keep Narcan available on campus
- AB 33 – Creates a Fentanyl Addiction and Overdose Prevention Task Force
- AB 461 – Makes fentanyl test strips available on college campuses
- AB 474 – Fosters cooperation between the State Threat Assessment Center and local law enforcement for fentanyl enforcement
- AB 701 – Creates a sentencing enhancement for possessing enough fentanyl to kill at least half a million people
- AB 889 – Ensures parents are taught about the dangers of fentanyl
- AB 890 – Creates a fentanyl-specific probation class for those convicted of fentanyl crimes
- AB 915 – Teaches students to recognize overdoses and how to use Narcan
- AB 1060 – Requires insurers to cover the cost of Narcan
Assemblyman Gallagher joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the passage of these bills.