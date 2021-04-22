State bolsters efforts to vaccinate employees with mandated PTO

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Families First Coronavirus Response Act that was passed last year has already been giving private employers with fewer than 500 employees the option to provide paid time off for their employees to get vaccinated and get a tax credit for it.

More recently, SB 95 in California mandates that employers with 25 or more employees provide paid time off for their employees to get vaccinated.

Annie Ellis, Employment Attorney at the Law Office of Annie M. Ellis, A.P.C., joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the efforts to vaccinate employees.