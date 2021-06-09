State Capitol flags at half-staff in memory of SDPD detectives killed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that State Capitol flags are being flown at half-staff in honor of married San Diego Police Department detectives killed last week in a wrong-way freeway crash in San Ysidro.

Funeral services are scheduled June 15 for Ryan Park, 32, and Jamie Huntley-Park, 33, who were killed Friday morning in a fiery head-on collision caused by a speeding motorist going the wrong way on I-5 near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The errant driver’s Honda Civic was traveling as fast as 90 mph to the north on the southbound side of the freeway before smashing into an oncoming Ford sedan occupied by the SDPD detectives near Dairy Mart Road in San Ysidro shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Park, Huntley-Park and the as-of-yet unidentified Honda Civic driver died at the scene.

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of Detective Park and Detective Huntley-Park, a young married couple dedicated to public service,” Newsom’s statement read. “Our thoughts go out to their loved ones, friends, and their law enforcement family at the San Diego Police Department.”

Park and Huntley-Park met at the SDPD police academy in April 2012 and got married in 2016, said SDPD Chief David Nisleit. They eventually rose to the rank of detective together in July 2018.

Park is survived by his mother, Lana; brother, Justin; and father, Richard. Huntley-Park is survived by her parents, Edward and Cherisse.