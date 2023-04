State Democrats continue to block fentanyl legislation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several Fentanyl-related bills are being blocked in California’s State Senate this month.

Democrats in Sacramento continue to prevent the passage of fentanyl legislation, including minor bills that would tack warnings onto sentencing for drug dealers.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Senate Minority Caucus Chair Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach) to discuss the issue.