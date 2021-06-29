State Democrats look to change rules to speed up recall election





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Democrats are pursuing changing the state’s recall laws to allow for an option to speed up the recall election while public opinion of Gov. Newsom remains favorable.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who represents the 6th California Assembly District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the latest on the recall effort.

Organizations such as the United Nations and The Carter Center, Assemblyman Kiley explained, have analyzed regimes around the world that call themselves democracies, but are actually “shams,” as Kiley said.

Those organizations have found that an integral part the democratic process is to have a legally established democratic process and have everyone abide by those rules.

“When you simply change the rules in the middle of the game, and overhaul the whole process in order to benefit the party in power. You know, that is no different than what some of these sham democracies around the world do,” Assemblyman Kiley said. “Those who are in power use their power to make sure they don’t lose their power,” he said.