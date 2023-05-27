State Democrats push gun legislature, fail to act on fentanyl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Frustration is mounting for Republicans in Sacramento as bills that would require tougher penalties for dealers continue to stall in Senate committees.

Meanwhile, the passage of a Senate bill to make it even harder to acquire concealed carry permits in California further frustrated Republicans, many of whom feel the legislation constitutes a violation of constitutional rights.

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the issue.