State Democrats push smear campaign against GOP leaders of recall Newsom movement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With 2 million signatures reached on the petition to recall Gov. Newsom, a recent poll from Emerson College found his approval rating weights in at 42% and disapproval comes in very close at 40%.

According to Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College Polling, 58% of voters think he shouldn’t win re-election in 2022 and only 42% would re-elect him.

Chairman of Rescue California, Tom Del Beccaro, joined KUSI to discuss the recall effort.