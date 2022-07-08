State Department issues travel alert for Americans traveling to Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you are planning a trip to Mexico, you’re being advised to be extra careful because of rising crime and kidnapping.

Tijuana and Rosarito are at a level three safety risk, officials saying there could be a conflict between criminal organizations and Mexican security forces, and tourists could risk injury or death.

Officials say if you do need to travel to Tijuana keep a low profile, be aware of your surroundings, and in an emergency call 911.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was out by the border with more information on the recent Travel Advisory.