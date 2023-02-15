State Dept. issues strongest possible ‘do not travel’ warning for Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The State Department issued the strongest possible ‘do no travel’ warning to six states in Mexico due to threats of crime and kidnapping in the country.

All other regions in Mexico are on watch by the U.S. government. As Spring Break approaches, the State Dept. warned that even in resort towns, cartels have established close ties with local businesses.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton went live with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the crisis South of U.S. borders.