State establishes COVID vaccine notification website in LA, SD Counties

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hoping to answer the most pressing question residents have regarding the COVID-19 vaccine — when can they get it — the state Monday rolled out a pilot website on which people can sign up to receive alerts on when they’re eligible and then schedule an appointment.

The MyTurn system is operating on a trial basis for residents in Los Angeles and San Diego counties, with Gov. Gavin Newsom saying the system will hopefully be available statewide by early February.

The website, at MyTurn.ca.gov, allows people to input their basic information and learn if they are currently available to receive a vaccination and, if so, allow them to scheduled a shot. People who aren’t yet eligible can provide information on age and occupation and register to receive an email or text alert about when they will be able to schedule a shot.

Newsom said the system will also allow vaccine providers to input faster, more up-to-date information on the numbers of shots being administered, resolving what he called a frustrating lag time in reporting that often makes it appear fewer shots have been given.

“We believe it’s the most comprehensive end-to-end system of its type in the United States,” Newsom said. “But again, we acknowledge it’s in its pilot phase.

“… It’s not just a notification system as some other states have or a system for reservations just with state clinics, this is an end-to-end system across the spectrum — bottom up, top down, providers — a whole spectrum delivery system and a database that allows more immediate data to be transferred to the CDC,” Newsom said.