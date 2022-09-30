State gas prices due to “failed Democratic policies,” says James Gallagher

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – State Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher has fought Democratic policies in California which have led to higher gas prices than nearly anywhere else in the country. Gallagher revealed that gas taxes and California’s Summer and Winter “special blends” of gasoline, pushed by environmentalists, make our gas more expensive.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since July 11, 2015, Thursday, rising 15.7 cents to $6.20, its highest amount since record-setting prices in July.

State Controller Candidate Lanhee Chen joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to talk about prices and his plans to audit gas tax revenues to make sure money isn’t being wasted — a small condolence amidst mass frustration.

Many voice frustration at the Biden Administration for shutting down the Keystone Pipeline project upon his arrival into office. California is experiencing some of the worst prices nationally, and while some relief is felt across the country California still suffers through the worst price increases in nearly a decade.

“A string of planned and unplanned refinery maintenance issues has severely tightened fuel supply in California,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “West Coast fuel inventories are at the lowest level in about a decade according to Energy Information Administration.”

The national average price is $1.234 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The average price has risen 13 consecutive days and 26 of the past 27, increasing 97.8 cents, including 14.3 cents Wednesday and 11.6 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It is 67.1 cents more than one week ago, 95.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.847 greater than one year ago.