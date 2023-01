State leaders deactivate personal TikTok accounts amid security concerns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Legislation banning TikTok on federal devices made it through the House and awaited approval in the Senate when Congressmen were asked to delete TikTok off of all work phones.

Some state legislators feel it is appropriate to follow in the federal government’s path.

State Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss his recent decision to delete TikTok.