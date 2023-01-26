State legislators pressures San Diego cities to build up, not out





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego coastline could be in jeopardy due to state pressures to increase housing availability in major cities.

San Diego could face financial penalties if the city doesn’t transition more units from single-family homes into high-rises, according to city officials.

Sacramento politicians have gradually eroded protections and zoning for single-family homes by signing SB9, a bill allowing single-family lots to be subdivided. Newsom and his fellow state leaders have also passed numerous laws making it easier to develop high-rise, multifamily units.

Mayor Richard Baily of Coronado joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the potential impact this high-rise agenda could have on the landscape of San Diego.