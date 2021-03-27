State looks to create new California Border Commission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – State Senator Ben Hueso’s (D-San Diego) legislation to create a new California Border Commission received unanimous approval yesterday from the Senate Committee on Governmental Organization.

SB 684 requires a restructuring of California-Mexico border affairs under one public stakeholder commission to improve efficiency, maximize resources, and increase community input.



“California’s close proximity and shared values with Mexico have resulted in a high degree of economic, social and cultural interdependence,” said Sen. Hueso.

“Our shared border poses a unique set of challenges and opportunities that affect one of the most economically-successful regions in the world. The border region was particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts were exacerbated by long-standing inequities and underinvestment in the region. Building a 21st century border economy will be key to California’s economic recovery.”