State of California advises against Trick-or-Treating this Halloween

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – With the coronavirus pandemic changing all of our traditions this year, parents across the country are starting to plan their Halloween activities.

Obviously, children love Halloween, and have essentially no risk to the coronavirus. But that hasn’t stopped the state from issuing guidance for Halloween celebrations this year.

The State of California is strongly discouraging “parties an door-to-door trick-or-treating” since they say those activities “pose a high risk of spreading COVID-19.” They state is suggesting you celebrate Halloween “at home with your household or virtually.”

But, they are still allowing most traditional pumpkin patch activities to occur.

KUSI’s Dan Plante visited Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch in La Jolla to share more details on the state’s new guidelines, and see how the pumpkin patch is preparing customers for a safe experience.

The County of San Diego recently released their Halloween guidelines for 2020, which are slightly different. They suggested people place bags of individually wrapped candy at the end of driveways that children can pick up instead of going door-to-door.

San Diego County’s Halloween guidance is posted below: