State of California extends outdoor patios and cocktails to-go for 5 years

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – After being jostled by pandemic restrictions for over a year and a half, California restaurant owners finally have something to cheer about.

It looks like outdoor patios and cocktails to-go are going to be around for a while.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed three different bills to make that happen.

