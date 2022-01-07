State of California shuts down Foothills Christian Preschool for not enforcing mask mandate





Live coverage from the Friday morning rally is below:

Later in the morning, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with the Senior Pastor, David Hoffman:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 8:00 a.m. Friday, pastors, administrators, Sen. Brian Jones, R- Santee, and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and a ton of parents gathered at Foothills Christian Church Preschool in El Cajon to protest the school’s shuttering, claiming the school was “targeted, harassed and shut down by bullying California regulators.”

As expected, the state’s action is causing outrage among the parents of these students.

The school has been shut down since December 10th, leaving over 80 families with more than 100 children had no notice and are scrambling for childcare. Also leaving 21 dedicated teachers and aides unemployed.

The State of California told them, “You must mask the children.” But “you can’t make them wear a mask because it is a violation of their civil rights.”

After dozen of hours of onsite investigations in approximately two months, many of them for nine hours or more, they were “signed off.” When a little over two weeks later, they shut us down pending an appeal on January 14th.

Foothills Christian Church, located at 365 W Bradley Ave, El Cajon CA 92020.

On Good Evening San Diego Thursday, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked to Pastor Kevin Miller, Pastor at Foothills Christian Church (below), about the State of California shutting down Foothill’s preschool after 6 years because they didn’t want to put masks on 2-4 year-olds!

The State of California has SHUT DOWN Foothills Christian Preschool because the young students were not wearing masks. The school was shutdown December 10, leaving over 80 families with more than 100 children had no notice and scrambling for childcare.https://t.co/mVMybV4Rm8 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 7, 2022