State of Craft Beer Industry heading into 2021





The incoming president for the San Diego Brewers Guild, Virginia Morrison, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the recent shift back into the purple tier, mentioning that breweries have been prepared for this for some time.

She shared details on the precautions being taken by local breweries and how breweries are helping one another through collaboration that is at the core of the San Diego craft beer community.

Morrison mentions what’s to come for the Guild in 2021, the hope that life will return to normal in the coming months and reiterates that breweries are focused on keeping customers and staff safe during this time.