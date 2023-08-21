State of Emergency rejected for Tijuana River Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Hilary brought record August rainfall to our region, and the Tijuana River Valley is a mess.

The storm brought so much rain that the international sewage plant is severely overwhelmed, once again forcing untreated sewage into the Pacific Ocean, on top of the nearly 2 billion gallons of sewage and toxic waste that went directly into the ocean through the Tijuana River.

A state of emergency was declared in San Diego County, but rejected for the Tijuana River Valley.

KUSI’s Dan Plante reported live from the Tijuana River Valley to show the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary.