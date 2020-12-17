State reports Southern California ICU capacity has dropped to zero
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Available capacity in the 11-county Southern California region has dropped to zero, according to figures just released by the state.
The number does not necessarily mean there are no ICU beds available, since the state adjusts the percentage downward if counties have a higher-than-expected ratio of COVID-19 patients occupying ICU space.
FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou, right, and respiratory therapist Babu Paramban check on a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. California reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases and 293 deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, setting new daily records as hospitals struggled to keep up with the surge. Southern California and the state’s Central Valley — regions that together include 23 counties and most of the state’s nearly 40 million residents — had exhausted their regular supply of intensive care beds and many hospitals were tapping into their “surge” capacity. (AP Photo/Jae Hong, File)