State Republicans applaud deal for special hearings on fentanyl bills

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republicans and Democrats in the State Assembly struck a deal this week to hold a special hearing for a series of fentanyl bills that the Chairman of the Public Safety Committee had previously refused to hear until June.

The deal came after Assembly Republicans threatened for force a floor vote on the matter.

Assemblywoman Laurie Davies (R), representing California’s 74th District, joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the committee’s change of heart.