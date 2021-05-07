State rescinds request to build temporary structure to help migrants arriving in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The State advised the County they are no longer pursuing a search for agricultural or open land to agricultural land to help support migrants arriving in San Diego County.

The State has rescinded the request to the County of San Diego Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures this week regarding a request from the California Department of Food & Agriculture and the California Office of Emergency Services looking space for a soft structure build out intended to support a “Testing, Vaccination and Resource Center” in the County.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the idea and the sudden change.

“Open land was never envisioned or intended to be used as a temporary living space.” according to Jeff Toney, Director of County of San Diego Office of Emergency Services.