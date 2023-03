State Route 78 closes for sinkhole repair work

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All lanes on the westbound State Route 78 will be closed through Saturday for repair work after a sinkhole opened up after heavy rains.

The closure is between College Blvd. and El Camino Real. Crews will have to close eastbound lanes once work on the westbound lanes is complete.

A detour will be available from College Blvd/Vista Way off-ramp.