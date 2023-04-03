State Route 78 to reopen after three weeks of emergency repairs

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A stretch of state Route 78 near MiraCosta College that has been closed for emergency repairs for three weeks is slated to reopen

this week, authorities reported today.

The roughly 1 3/4-mile section of the freeway between College Boulevard and El Camino Real in Oceanside is expected to be back in operation in time for Wednesday morning’s commute, according to Caltrans.

Following the reopening, crews will close the eastbound side of the route in the area to so they can repair the damaged culverts that caused the problem, said Hayden Manning, a spokesman for the state transportation agency.

“Our crews will continue working around the clock when the eastbound lanes close,” he said. “Motorists should expect lanes to remain closed for approximately three weeks.”

Over the period, motorists will detour around the closure at El Camino Real and proceed east on Vista Way to the eastbound SR-78 College Boulevard onramp.

The westbound side of the route in the area was shut down March 15 following a heavy rainstorm.